Tottenham Hotspur did not consider Nuno as an option for their vacant manager’s job when he departed Wolves, but he is now a strong contender, according to Sky Sports.

Spurs raised eyebrows when they sacked Jose Mourinho just days before the EFL Cup final and they are yet to appoint his successor despite July looming.

Tottenham held negotiations with recognisable names in the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso to take up their hot seat but the talks ultimately failed to result in a successful outcome.

The north London club have now turned their attention to Nuno, but it has emerged that when he left Wolves he was not considered as an option by Spurs.

It is claimed that Spurs are in contact with the Portuguese tactician and he is now a strong contender to take the reins.

Tottenham football managing director Fabio Paratici, who leads the search for their new manager, has high regard for the former Wolves boss and maintains a good relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes.

The Portuguese manager guided Wolves to a 13th place finish in the Premier League in the 2020/21 season before resigning from his post at Molineux.

Nuno has held talks with both Crystal Palace and Everton over their vacant managerial posts this summer, with neither resulting in a successful outcome.