Celtic are continuing talks to land Hajduk Split defender Mario Vuskovic as they look to press the accelerator on the Ange Postecoglou era.

Postecoglou was presented in front of the media on Friday and the Australian is looking to hit the ground running at Celtic Park, with time limited before the Bhoys are plunged into European qualifiers.

Celtic are expected to see a number of players depart over the course of the summer and Postecoglou is targeting fresh faces.

And the Scottish giants are in talks to sign Vuskovic from Hajduk Split, with discussions ongoing, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Vuskovic is a product of the esteemed Hajduk Split youth system and has been capped by Croatia at multiple youth levels through to the country’s Under-21s.

The 19-year-old made 33 appearances across all competitions for the Croatian side last term, picking up seven bookings along the way.

A highly rated talent in his homeland, it remains to be seen how much Celtic will have to pay to take Vuskovic to Scotland.

The centre-back has another three years left to run on his Hajduk Split contract.