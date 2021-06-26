Rafael Benitez is continuing to edge closer to becoming Everton’s new manager, with the Spaniard set to hold further talks with the Toffees this weekend, and the hotbed of fan debate over appointing him is continuing.

Everton fans are firmly split over the prospect of Benitez becoming the club’s new manager, with his past association with rivals Liverpool playing a part in turning some supporters against him.

The Toffees have been without a manager since Carlo Ancelotti left to take charge at Real Madrid and held talks with several candidates before seemingly settling on Benitez.

Everton supporters are continuing to address the prospect of Benitez taking charge, with Nick believing that fans are starting to accept the Spaniard coming in.

Its happening as planned. Acceptance of Benitez is rising as the fan base is worn down; its the #EFC equivalent of herd immunity against fan opinion — Nick (@TightToffee) June 26, 2021

John is maintaining his firm opposition to Benitez taking over though and believes that the board would need years to rebuild their relationship with the fans if it happens.

Rafa Benitez should not be anywhere near Everton in any capacity, never mind manager. Once this goes ahead the board are taking backward steps with the fans which will take years to restore. #EFC — John (@johnfc1983) June 25, 2021

Fan Stephen Cooke though is eager for the saga to come to a conclusion, even if he thinks half the fan base will be angry.

Announce Benitez already @Everton and watch half of the Everton fan base fume #EFC #everton — Stephen Cooke (@StevenCooke93) June 26, 2021

Jay meanwhile does not think that Benitez is capable of providing what Everton need from a manager at the moment, but is happy to get behind him, while Tom Long thinks fans who cannot back him should just stay away from Goodison Park.

Personally I don’t think he’s what we need but when Benitez is announced, let’s get behind him, the players and look ahead. There I said it #EFC — Jay (@JayShelley89) June 25, 2021

Final word on Rafa Benitez becoming Everton manager. If you support his appointment great but if you don’t instead of banners just don’t go the game & watch it at home. Otherwise it all falls on deaf ears because you will always hand your money over #EFC — Tom Long (@TLong_91) June 25, 2021

It remains to be seen whether Everton will hand Benitez the reins at Goodison Park, but with pre-season in July looming closer and the summer transfer window ongoing, the Toffees will want to have a new man at the helm as soon as possible.