FC Porto are likely to need to shift players out to be able to afford Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Portuguese giants want to snap Morelos up and are claimed to have already agreed personal terms with the striker, ahead of launching a formal bid.

Rangers though will only let Morelos go if their demands are satisfied; the Gers want close to £20m to let the Colombia international move on.

And according to Spanish daily Marca, Porto will likely need to move players out to make room for Morelos, given Rangers’ demands.

Midfielder Otavio could find the exit door, with the Brazilian linked with being of interest to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The player is suggested to be ready to make the move to Liverpool, if the Reds can agree a fee with Porto for his services.

Selling Otavio would bring in cash for Porto and make a move for Morelos simpler to complete.

Morelos helped Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season, while his displays in Europe while at Ibrox have also been noted by Porto.