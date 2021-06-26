Oliver Casey has revealed that he left Leeds United in search of more game time, which he was not guaranteed under Marcelo Bielsa.

A Leeds United academy product, the youngster made over 20 appearances for the Whites’ Under-23s last season and helped them lift the Premier League 2 Division Two title.

His performances attracted the attention of Blackpool manager Neil Critchley and the young centre-back joined the Seasiders recently for an undisclosed fee.

Casey insisted that he is a Leeds lad through and through, but he could not abide sitting around and waiting for his chance in the senior team, with staying at Elland Road the easy option.

The defender added that at this stage of his career he wants to be playing and contributing regularly, and stressed that he wants to be at a club where he has the best chance to further his growth as a player.

Speaking to LeedsLive, Casey said: “As much as I’m a Leeds lad and I’ve always been Leeds, there’s got to be a sense of reality at some point.

“You can’t just sit and wait forever.

“It would have been quite easy for me to just stay at Leeds.

“I still had two years left there, but there’s a point where you’ve got to say to yourself ‘What do I need now?’ and, for me, it’s just to be playing and to be involved heavily.”

“Some people might be different.

“They might just feel comfortable where they are, but I want to make the most of the time you get in football because it’s not a long career at all.

“I just want to make the best of it while I can.”

Casey has registered three appearances for the Whites’ senior team and as he makes his move to Blackpool he will be hoping he gets plenty of first-team football to further his development.