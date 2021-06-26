Leeds United have not yet reached an agreement with Cagliari for the signature of midfielder Nahitan Nandez.

The former Boca Juniors player is a man in demand in the ongoing transfer window and has interest from clubs in Italy, including Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

However, Leeds have appeared to be making the running to land Nandez, with Marcelo Bielsa keen for a midfielder, and it had been suggested the player is Elland Road bound.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, that talk is wide of the mark and no agreement for Nandez to join Leeds has been reached.

Discussions between Cagliari and Leeds, via their respective owners, are claimed to be continuing and an agreement could be achieved.

That has not happened yet though and Nandez continues to be a Cagliari player.

The Uruguay international has a release clause of €36m in his contract at Cagliari and still has another three years left to run on his deal.

Cagliari signed Nandez from Boca Juniors in the summer of 2019 and has had two full seasons of Serie A football with the club so far.