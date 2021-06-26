Leeds United are closing in on Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, with the player’s other suitors not having firmed up their interest.

The Premier League side tried to land a midfielder last summer, but saw a swoop for Michael Cuisance collapse and did not sign an alternative.

They are now putting in the legwork on a swoop for Cagliari man Nandez and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, are close to snapping him up.

Nandez also has interest from Italian champions Inter, but they have not made a concrete offer for him.

Fiorentina have been closely tracking the 25-year-old Uruguayan, however they look unable to do the deal.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is a firm admirer of Nandez and wants to have him at his disposal at Elland Road next season.

Nandez made 32 appearances in Serie A for Cagliari over the course of last season, picking up eight yellow cards and a single red card along the way.

It remains to be seen how much Leeds will pay Cagliari to secure Nandez’s signature.