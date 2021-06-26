Leeds United have joined the chase for Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo and the player is not dismissing the Whites as an option.

Junior, 24, is expected to move on from the Camp Nou this summer and has been attracting substantial interest from a number of clubs.

Barcelona have already received an offer for Junior from Celta Vigo, but the defender does not want to continue in La Liga and is seeking a fresh challenge.

Now Leeds have entered the race, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, and in a boost for the Whites, Junior is not dismissing them.

Junior has been informed by his agents that Leeds are keen on him and it is claimed he does not view the Yorkshire giants as a bad option and respects them.

He also has interest from Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter, while West Ham United and Southampton are Premier League suitors.

Barcelona are not minded to accept a loan move for Junior and have had their eyes firmly set on selling him.

However, they have changed their stance in that they will now accept a loan as long as it contains a mandatory purchase option.