Former Republic of Ireland striker Tony Cascarino is of the view that Liverpool did not get the best out of midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

After joining Liverpool in the summer of 2016, Wijnaldum made over 230 appearances for the Reds in all competitions and won the Champions League as well as the Premier League.

His goalscoring rate at Liverpool however, was low throughout his spell, never crossing the ten-goal mark in a single season and in his last campaign for the Reds he scored only three goals.

Cascarino believes that Liverpool were not able to squeeze the best out of Wijnaldum by playing him further upfield than he did at Anfield.

He suggested that Liverpool should have followed the example of his national team, the Netherlands, and pointed to the 25 goals Wijnaldum has scored for them as evidence that the Dutch strategy works.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cascarino said: “As a Liverpool fan, I was gutted he left and I still don’t think we got the best out of him, Gini Wijnaldum.

“Against North Macedonia he got two goals in midweek, that’s 25 now for international matches and the five years he was at Liverpool he managed 17.

“I think we missed a trick with Gini, because I think you can push him further forward and the Dutch have done that with him.

“And he’s bit of a goalscorer, great record, 25 goals in international football for Holland now.”

Even with his low goalscoring form for the Reds, Wijnaldum scored two goals in one of most memorable Anfield victories of recent years, as he netted twice against Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final in the 2018/19 season.