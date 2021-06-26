With Nuno Espirito Santos heading closer to becoming the new Tottenham Hotspur manager, the fan base is spilt over the sense of his appointment.

Over one month has gone by since the season ended and yet Spurs still find themselves manager-less, with interim head coach Ryan Mason told to be on stand-by for pre-season training.

The Tottenham hierarchy have gone through a carousel of mangers that they wished to appoint only for talks to break down, but now Nuno has emerged as the front-runner for the job.

Spurs supporters are reacting to the news of Nuno being close to getting the job, with K believing that the former Wolves manager did a brilliant job at Molineux and therefore is getting his backing.

I like Nuno Espirito Santo as a manager as what he did at Wolverhampton was brilliant but never thought @SpursOfficial would go for him but i definitely will back him if he becomes the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur. #THFC — K (@d4ff033e883743d) June 25, 2021

Kevin drew a comparison between the current Tottenham squad and Wolves’ squad circa 2018, stating it would be fine if Nuno operated the Tottenham side like he did the Wolves team.

If Nuno is the guy, I certainly hope he adjusts his style/tactics, but even if he jut operates like he did around 2018, some of the squad fits pretty well. Jimenez -> Kane

Jota -> Son

Traore -> Lucas

Neves -> Ndombele

Jonny -> Reguilon

Doherty -> Doherty#THFC #COYS — Kevin DeVries (@Kevrov) June 25, 2021

Matt stated that Nuno is not his first choice but he respects the manager and he thinks he is a better option than many other names.

Nuno Espírito Santo appears to be a thoroughly decent man and deserves a bit of respect, he might not be my first choice for the @SpursOfficial manager role but he’d be better than many names being thrown about. #justsaying #THFC #NunoEspiritoSanto — Matt Polglaze (@mjpolglaze) June 25, 2021

Others were stricter on him, like Roddy, who thinks of the manager and his achievements as over-hyped and Chunky who thinks Tottenham are only considering Nuno because of the frustration in their managerial search.

Can people stop bringing up #Nuno winning the championship with a team full top tier players. That was one of the best teams to grace the championship. They had players on prem wages. Any half decent manager would of won it. #thfc — Roddy (@roddysrealm) June 26, 2021

Hey @SpursOfficial – you promised us ‘free-flowing, attacking and entertaining football’ in the Villa programme. Just because we’re getting frustrated at having nobody, it doesn’t mean we’ll accept you going back on that. Nuno Espírito Santo does not match that profile. — ChunkyTHFC (@ChunkyTHFC) June 24, 2021

If Nuno does end up being the managerial appointment, he would have the task of making Tottenham into a team that challenge for the top four again, which may not be easy if Harry Kane leaves the club this summer.