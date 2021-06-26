 

Over one month has gone by since the season ended and yet Spurs still find themselves manager-less, with interim head coach Ryan Mason told to be on stand-by for pre-season training.

 

The Tottenham hierarchy have gone through a carousel of mangers that they wished to appoint only for talks to break down, but now Nuno has emerged as the front-runner for the job.

 

 

Spurs supporters are reacting to the news of Nuno being close to getting the job, with K believing that the former Wolves manager did a brilliant job at Molineux and therefore is getting his backing.

 

 

Kevin drew a comparison between the current Tottenham squad and Wolves’ squad circa 2018, stating it would be fine if Nuno operated the Tottenham side like he did the Wolves team.

 

 

 

Matt stated that Nuno is not his first choice but he respects the manager and he thinks he is a better option than many other names.

 

 

 

Others were stricter on him, like Roddy, who thinks of the manager and his achievements as over-hyped and Chunky who thinks Tottenham are only considering Nuno because of the frustration in their managerial search.

 

 

 

If Nuno does end up being the managerial appointment, he would have the task of making Tottenham into a team that challenge for the top four again, which may not be easy if Harry Kane leaves the club this summer.

 