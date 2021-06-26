Leeds United have put an offer to Huesca left-back Javi Galan, but he is not prepared to give the Whites an answer yet as he waits for other clubs he would prefer to join to enter the chase.

The Premier League side are prioritising the recruitment of a left-back this summer and have zeroed in on Huesca’s Galan as a target.

They have put an offer to the player, but he is holding off giving an answer as he would rather stay in La Liga, according to Spanish outlet Gol Digital.

Galan, whose Huesca side have been relegated, has been contacted by both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, and staying in La Liga is his preference.

It is claimed that Sevilla currently have the greatest chance of signing Galan from Huesca.

However, Galan is not prepared to wait forever and is only prepared to hold on until 30th June. If he has not received a firm proposal to go to either club by that time he is prepared to say yes to Leeds.

Sevilla also have work to do on selling their project to Galan.

The left-back has some doubts about where he would fit in at Sevilla and is concerned about the possibility of spending periods warming the bench.

The clock is ticking and Galan is prepared to join Leeds if the Spanish sides keen on him cannot put together a deal.