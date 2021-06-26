Rafael Benitez has agreed key aspects of his contract with Everton and is set to be confirmed as the club’s new manager next week, according to Sky Sports News.

The former Real Madrid and Valencia coach has been locked in talks with Everton as the Toffees try to tempt him to Goodison Park to become their new boss.

And the discussions are set to result in a successful outcome as Benitez is edging towards being officially confirmed in the job.

He has now agreed key aspects of his contract with Everton after further talks.

Benitez and Everton will seek to iron out the remaining details and he is expected to be confirmed as the club’s new manager next week.

He is claimed to have already started to put together his backroom staff for the job at Everton.

The Goodison Park outfit have held talks with a range of candidates, but have come to the conclusion the former Champions League and La Liga winning manager is the best fit.

The prospect of Benitez’s appointment has angered some Everton fans due to his spell in charge of Liverpool between 2004 and 2010.