Lazio have initiated contact over a deal to sign attacker Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool.

The Serie A side are looking for wingers to add to the squad for new coach Maurizio Sarri and sporting director Igli Tare is working on a deal to sign Julian Brandt from Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool’s Shaqiri is also on Lazio’s radar as a potential addition and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Serie A side have now initiated contact.

It is claimed that a deal to take the Switzerland international to Italy could become concrete in the coming weeks.

Liverpool are prepared to let Shaqiri go this summer, but are in no rush to sanction his departure unless they are made what they feel is an acceptable offer.

Shaqiri only made 14 appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool last season, chipping in with two assists.

The attacker has found his game time at Anfield limited and was linked with a move away from the club last summer.

Liverpool have the 29-year-old under contract for a further two years, having snapped him up in 2018.