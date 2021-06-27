FC Porto could pause their attempts to sign Rangers star Alfredo Morelos until July as landing the striker is currently not on top of their agenda list.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Rangers since he joined from Finnish outfit HJK Helsinki in 2017, but could be on his way out of the club soon.

Porto are keen to acquire Morelos’ services from the Light Blues this summer and are said to have already agreed personal terms with the centre-forward.

However, the Portuguese giants are aware that it is difficult to reach an agreement with Rangers, who want a fee of around €16m to €20m for the striker.

With Rangers’ asking price a sticking point and signing Morelos not a top priority at the moment, Porto are set to pause their attempts to sign the player until July, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo.

Porto have identified Morelos as an ideal replacement for Moussa Marega, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, but signing the striker is currently not on top of their agenda.

The Portuguese giants are focused on moving some players out of the club and could pause their attempts to sign the Rangers frontman until then.

Porto’s negotiations for Morelos moving forward is expected to be tough, with Rangers wanting €16m to €20m in a transfer fee and the striker earning a substantial salary of €2m per annum at Ibrox.