Millwall and Birmingham City are not willing to meet the asking price set by Sheffield Wednesday for Josh Windass, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

As Sheffield Wednesday were relegated last season, Windass proved to be one of the few bright spots of the campaign for the Owls.

In 41 appearances in the Championship, Windass scored nine goals and provided six assists for his team-mates.

His performances last season have turned the heads of Championship clubs, but the Owls are only prepared to sell Windass for a price they feel reflects his value.

Sheffield Wednesday have set an £5m asking price for Windass, a price which Millwall and Birmingham City are unwilling to pay.

Millwall’s interest in Windass has already seen them make two bids for the player, both of which were rejected by the Owls.

Apart from Birmingham City and Millwall, Queens Park Rangers, Fulham and Preston North End have also been linked with the Owls man.

Windass signed permanently for the Owls the previous summer and if he does not move to a Championship club before the start of the upcoming campaign, it will be his first season playing in League One.