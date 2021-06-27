PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt has admitted that Donyell Malen and Denzel Dumfries are likely to leave the Dutch club this summer, amidst interest from Liverpool and Everton, respectively.

Malen and Dumfries, who are currently with the Netherlands national team at the European Championship, have earned the attention of several top clubs with their performances for both club and country.

Premier League club Liverpool are said to be eyeing Malen as a potential option to bolster their attacking options, while Everton have been credited with an interest in Dumfries.

As the Dutch duo continue to attract transfer interest, PSV Eindhoven boss Schmidt has admitted that they are likely to leave the Eredivisie club this summer.

Schmidt conceded that he has come to terms with Malen and Dumfries leaving PSV Eindhoven and stressed the need for the Dutch club to prepare for life without the star duo.

“That’s how it goes in football, especially at PSV, we lose one or two good players every year“, Schmidt told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

“It has been clear to me for some time that Donyell and Denzel are likely to leave.

“Actually last summer already. I also took it into account and if they stay anyway, that’s great.

“But we have to prepare ourselves for having to play without them both next season.“

Apart from Liverpool and Everton, Malen and Dumfries have also been linked with German giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, respectively.