Fenerbahce will not consider offers below €20m for West Ham United target Attila Szalai after rejecting a bid for the centre-back from the London club.

Szalai signed for Fenerbahce in January this year and made 21 appearances in the Super Lig, scoring three goals, making an instant impression.

The centre-back was part of the Hungarian national team in the European Championship and played the full 90 minutes in all three of Hungary’s matches.

His performances over the course of the year and at the European Championship have turned the attention of West Ham towards him.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, West Ham have offered €12m for Szalai, which was rejected, and Fenerbahce have a minimum limit in mind.

The Super Lig side will not consider offers below €20m for the centre-back, which means West Ham will have to make a bid much higher than their initial one to secure his services.

As West Ham look to build upon the success of the previous season, manager David Moyes may be looking to add Szalai to his squad to add depth to the centre-back position.

Szalai’s contract with Fenerbahce runs until the end of the 2024/25 season and the club are in no rush to sell him for less than his valuation.