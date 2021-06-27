Anderlecht sporting director Peter Verbeke has hailed Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ aggressiveness and willingness to take risks, following the Manchester City star’s loan move to the Belgian club.

Belgian Pro League club Anderlecht have announced the signing of Harwood-Bellis on a season-long from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 19-year-old, who spent the latter half of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, will now ply his trade under the management of Citizens legend Vincent Kompany.

Anderlecht sporting director Verbeke has expressed his delight at the Purple and White acquiring the services of the teenage defender on a temporary deal.

Verbeke feels training with Manchester City and playing in the Championship have made Harwood-Bellis a good ball playing centre-back and hailed his aggressiveness and audacity.

“Taylor is a young central defender who already plays with a lot of personality and maturity“, Verbeke told Anderlecht’s official site.

“His training at City, together with experience in the Championship, makes him a player who is good on the ball and who has a lot of aggressivity and audacity.“

Having completed the loan move to Anderlecht, Harwood-Bellis will be looking forward to learning the trade of defending from former Manchester City captain Kompany.

The teenager made 19 Championship appearances during his time on loan at Blackburn last term.