New Ipswich Town signing Macauley Bonne has revealed he is extra motivated to secure promotion with the Tractor Boys because of his affection for the club.

Being Ipswich-born, Bonne began his career by joining the Blues’ academy where he spent six years before leaving for Norwich City.

Bonne signed for Queens Park Rangers last season and after making 34 appearances in the Championship for the R’s, has returned to his boyhood club on a season-long loan.

The forward insisted that he continued to support Ipswich even in the many years he was not at Portman Road and expressed his excitement to be back at his boyhood club.

He added that being a supporter of the club, he will be willing to go the extra mile in his efforts to help them secure promotion to the Championship.

Speaking to Ipswich’s official site, Bonne said: “Being a local boy, I’ve never stopped supporting the club and even to this day, I’m still a big Town fan.

“I always look at the scores, how the players and how the team are getting on.

“To have the opportunity to come and play for the club; I’m buzzing.

“Getting promoted and getting out of this League; that’s my first goal and it’s the manager’s as well.

“Everyone around the club is saying that this is the promotion season.

“For me, that’s the goal for the club.

“I feel like I’ve got my own goals for the season and my own targets but also for my family and everyone around who knows me, it’s going to be a big thing.

“It’s going to give me that extra 15-20% on matchdays and in training, knowing that it’s the team I support.”

Manager Paul Cook will be hoping that new signings like Bonne as well as Wes Burns, Lee Evans and Rekeem Harper, propel his side to make a strong push for promotion in the upcoming campaign.