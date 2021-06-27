Celtic look set not to face competition from Ipswich Town for goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist if they choose to make a move for him, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Celtic-linked goalkeeper is on the radar of Ipswich, who want a new shot-stopper, and the Tractor Boys had stepped up their efforts to sign the 29-year-old.

Manager Paul Cook has already made a number of signings recently as he looks to build up a squad that can make a compelling push for promotion next season.

However, Cook looks not to be preparing a swoop for Siegrist and Ipswich are looking for alternative targets to the Dundee United man.

The news will be a boost for Celtic, who have been linked with wanting Siegrist and will now face one fewer competitor if they do move for him.

Siegrist has been Dundee United’s first-choice goalkeeper since his move to the Scottish club in the summer of 2018 and has racked up more than 100 appearances for his side.

Last season he helped Dundee United achieve promotion to the Scottish Premiership and his performances in goal have seen his stock rise.

The shot-stopper spent time in the youth ranks at Basel and Aston Villa before establishing himself in senior football at Vaduz.