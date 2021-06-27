Liverpool are in advanced talks over a deal for FC Porto midfielder Otavio, with the player a direct request from Jurgen Klopp as he seeks to fill the void left by the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Reds have a gaping hole to fill in their midfield after Netherlands international Wijnaldum left the club to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this month.

Liverpool have already been linked with a host of midfielders, including Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus and Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

Another player who has been on the Anfield outfit’s radar is Porto’s Otavio, who currently has a €40m release clause in his contract with the Portuguese giants.

According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Liverpool have stepped up their interest in the 26-year-old and are now in advanced talks over a deal for him, with Klopp having asked for him specifically.

However, the Merseyside-based club will have to move quickly if they are to acquire the services of Otavio as his €40m release clause expires after 30th June.

The Brazilian, who put pen to paper on a new deal with Porto in March, will see his release clause rise from €40m to €60m from the start of next month.

With Klopp said to be keen to bring in Otavio as Wijnaldum’s replacement, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will act quickly to trigger the €40m release clause in his deal.

The Porto is star is claimed to be keen on a move to Anfield, despite also attracting interest from Valencia and Fiorentina.