Leeds United are close to landing one of their targets to strengthen the Under-23 ranks, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites have focused heavily on recruitment for their Under-23 ranks in recent seasons and reaped the rewards last term when they won the Premier League 2 Division Two title.

Mark Jackson’s men picked up 56 points from their 24 games, finishing eleven points clear of second placed Stoke City to enjoy a successful campaign.

And Jackson is set to receive a reinforcement soon as Leeds are close to landing one of their targets for the Under-23s.

It is unclear who Leeds might be about to sign to strengthen the Under-23s this summer.

The club have just sanctioned the permanent departure of defender Oliver Casey, who has joined Championship side Blackpool.

Leeds are also expected to sign off on another round of loan departures over the summer, something which has already begun with the exit of Ryan Edmondson.

Edmondson has joined League One side Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan deal.