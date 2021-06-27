Leeds United are rated as unlikely to sign Hertha Berlin forward Matheus Cunha this summer, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, despite it being claimed they were intensifying efforts to land him.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa recently asked the Leeds hierarchy to sign Cunha as he is a big admirer of the Brazilian forward.

Hertha Berlin set an asking price for the forward in the range of €25m to €30m and talks were said to be taking place between both parties.

However, it is claimed that a deal to take the Brazilian from Berlin to Leeds looks unlikely to happen.

Barring any last gasp twists and turns, it is unlikely that Cunha will be playing his football at Elland Road next season.

Cunha joined Hertha Berlin in January last year from fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and has made nearly 40 appearances for the club.

He caught the eye of Bielsa with his performances last season, when he scored seven goals and recorded six assists in 27 Bundesliga appearances.

Cunha’s contract with the German club runs until the end of the 2024/25 season and the forward will be hoping to get a chance to further show off his talent at the Olympics this summer, playing for Brazil.