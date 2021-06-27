Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez is not on Victor Orta’s shortlist, despite claims that Leeds United are closing in on a deal to take him to Elland Road, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Yorkshire-based club are yet to make their first signing of the summer, but have been linked with a host of players, including Cagliari midfielder Nandez.

Leeds have been heavily associated with a move for the Uruguay international, who has also attracted transfer interest from Serie A clubs Inter and Fiorentina.

And it was claimed on Saturday that the Whites are closing in on the signing of Nandez, with Inter and Fiorentina not having firmed up their interest in the player.

However, it appears that claims that Leeds are close to acquiring the services of Nandez are wide of the mark as he is not even under consideration by Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Elland Road, Nandez is not even on Leeds director of football Orta’s transfer shortlist for the ongoing transfer window.

Though Leeds are yet to bring in a new player through the door at Elland Road this summer, they have a list of targets, but Nandez is not one of them at present.

While the 25-year-old has been ruled out as a Leeds target, it remains to be seen who the Whites are lining up as potential signings ahead of the new season.