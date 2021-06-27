Liverpool hold an interest in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman and are in touch with his representatives, but are not currently pushing to sign him.

The 25-year-old has two more years remaining on his current deal with Bayern Munich, but has been demanding a new contract that he feels is in line with his status at the club.

However, negotiations between the two parties have not gone according to plan so far, with Bayern Munich unwilling to meet the wage demands made by Coman’s agent Pini Zahavi.

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United have been paying attention to the France international’s situation at the Allianz Arena as they hold an interest in the player.

And according to German television channel Sport1, their league rivals Liverpool also hold an interest in the former Paris Saint-Germain winger.

It is said that the Merseyside-based club are in touch with Coman’s representatives, but are currently not pushing to sign him.

While the former Juventus star continues to attract transfer interest, Bayern Munich are hopeful of convincing the player to put pen to paper on a new deal.

There have been suggestions that Bayern Munich believe it is Coman’s father who is pushing the player to swap the Bundesliga champions for a Premier League club this summer.