Manchester United have opened talks with Eduardo Camavinga’s entourage and have scheduled another meeting next week as they look to snap him up from Rennes.

The 18-year-old has attracted significant transfer interest from several European clubs, but Manchester United are keen to win the race for him.

Manchester United have made signing Camavinga one of their top priorities for the summer and have officially expressed an interest in the Rennes star.

Keen to acquire Camavinga’s services, the Red Devils have already opened talks with the France international’s entourage over a move to Old Trafford.

According to French radio station RMC, Manchester United have scheduled another meeting with the teenager’s entourage for next week.

Camavinga is keen to continue his development in France and has set his eyes on a move to Paris Saint-Germain, but Manchester United officials are hopeful of turning his head.

PSG are still in the race for the 18-year-old, who has only one more year remaining on his contract with Rennes, but are waiting to see if his price goes down.

It has been claimed that Rennes want a fee of €100m from Camavinga’s sale this summer.