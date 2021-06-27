Newcastle United are set to be offered the chance to sign Valentino Lazaro once again and the midfielder is open to an return, according to ChronicleLive.

Lazaro arrived at St. James Park on loan for the latter half of the 2019/20 season and made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies.

The Inter player spent the previous season on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, where he made 28 appearances in all competitions for the German club.

As his loan with the German side ends, the midfielder could see himself back at St. James Park in the upcoming season.

Parent club Inter are ready to offer the player to Newcastle and fellow Premier League clubs.

It is claimed that Lazaro would not be opposed to a move back to Tyneside to link up with Steve Bruce once again.

The move would most likely be another loan move like the first time, with an intention of making the midfielder’s stay permanent in the future.

Inter are ready to sell the player this summer, but it is expected that Lazzaro’s price would not be low and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle would be willing to pay up if the player is offered to them permanently.

Lazaro has only ever made eleven appearances for his parent club since signing in the summer of 2019, spending the last one-and-a-half years out on loan.