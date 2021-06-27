Union Berlin sporting director Oliver Ruhnert has hit back, insisting that Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was given no guarantees over game-time.

Karius went on loan to Bundesliga side Union Berlin last summer and the German club had a fantastic season as they finished seventh in the league and qualified for the Europa Conference League.

The goalkeeper however made only four appearances in the Bundesliga for his side, playing second fiddle to first-choice shot-stopper Andreas Luthe.

Recently Karius stated that he was told upon when going to Union Berlin that he would be given lots of playing time.

Ruhnert however, has swatted aside any indication that Karius was given any guarantees regarding game time as he made clear it is not the club’s policy to promise a regular place in the team to signings.

Speaking to German daily Bild, Ruhnert said: “Basically, we do not give players we sign any guarantees of use or promise regular places.”

Following the end of his loan spell at Hertha Berlin, Karius is returning to Liverpool, where he has made nearly 50 appearances for the Reds.

However, with Alisson Becker’s place in the side as first-choice goalkeeper set and Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian both signing new contracts, Karius’ future at Anfield remains unclear.