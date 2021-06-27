Wolves have expressed an interest in Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir and have touched base with his agent to enquire about his asking price.

Wanderers face the prospect of losing first choice goalkeeper Rui Patricio this summer, with Jose Mourinho said to be keen on taking him to Roma.

With Patricio possibly on his way out of the club, Wolves have been forced to look for potential replacements and have been linked with a number of goalkeepers.

There have been suggestions that Wolves are lining up Olympiacos number 1 Jose Sa as Patricio’s replacement, but it appears he is not the only one under consideration by the club.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, Wolves have expressed an interest in Trabzonspor goalkeeper Cakir and have also touched base with his agent to enquire about his asking price.

However, though they have made an enquiry for the Turkey international, the Premier League club are yet to make a formal offer for the goalkeeper.

Apart from Wolves, Cakir has previously been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Trabzonspor are claimed to be hoping to bag a fee in the region of €20m to €25m for the sale of the 25-year-old.