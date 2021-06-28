Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo has a total agreement with Leeds United and it will be almost impossible for another club to hijack the deal.

The defender is on the move from the Camp Nou this summer, with Barcelona keen to shift him off the books, and has attracted serious interest.

AC Milan, Inter, Fiorentina, Napoli and West Ham are all claimed to have made offers for Firpo, but the player appreciates the security of a permanent move to Leeds.

And, according to Spanish daily AS, Firpo has a total agreement with Leeds that it is almost impossible to break, meaning the Whites’ swoop for him cannot likely be hijacked.

The parties involved will look to sign all the necessary paperwork on Tuesday, while Firpo will then travel to Leeds to undergo his medical.

Leeds made signing a left-back a priority this summer and are now set to add Firpo to the ranks.

Real Betis are set to bank 20.5 per cent of the fee Leeds will pay to Barcelona due to a sell-on clause.

Firpo, 24, made 18 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona last season, chipping in with one goal and one assist.