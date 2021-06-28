Arsenal are monitoring Leeds United linked left-back Miguel Gutierrez, who is on the books at Real Madrid, according to The Athletic.

A product of the Real Madrid academy, Gutierrez broke into the senior team last season and made six appearances for Los Blancos in La Liga.

He has two years left on his contract and is considered by many to be one of the brightest young prospects coming out of the club’s academy.

Leeds hold an interest in the defender, with the Whites looking to sign a left-back this summer.

And it has been claimed that Arsenal have also been keeping close tabs on him with a view to signing the Spaniard.

The Gunners like him and are considering making a move for him as part of their transfer plans.

Gutierrez has been at Real Madrid since 2011 and has a contract until 2024, which also contains a €40m buyout clause.

With Real Madrid intent on holding on to Marcelo and Ferland Mendy, there are concerns whether the teenager will get enough opportunities next season.

Real Madrid field loan offers for him last summer but eventually convinced him to stay.

It remains to be seen whether Gutierrez will consider offers to leave this time around in order to play more first-team football.