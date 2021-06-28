Arsenal intend to sit down with Joe Willock when he comes back from holiday to discuss his future at the club, amid continuing interest from Newcastle United, according to The Athletic.

Willock played a pivotal role in Newcastle’s resurgence during the second half of last season, scoring eight goals in 14 matches and helping the Magpies stay in the Premier League.

Newcastle want to welcome Willock back and are looking to do a deal with Arsenal to snap him up.

The midfielder is due back off holiday soon and when he does return Arsenal intend to hold discussions with him as they look at what his role is going forward.

Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for Willock if they arrive as they mull what to do with him.

Despite Newcastle being keen to land Willock, it is claimed they have not yet slapped in a formal bid to secure him.

Newcastle are expected to be working with a limited budget this summer and it is unclear if re-signing Willock will be something they can do.

The 21-year-old has made 78 appearances for Arsenal at senior level with a return of eleven goals and four assists.