Celtic have increased their offer for Hajduk Split defender Mario Vuskovic and could complete the signing of the player this weekend.

The Scottish giants are keen to reshape their squad under new boss Ange Postecoglou and in defence they could suffer the departure of Kristoffer Ajer.

Celtic have zeroed in on highly rated Hajduk Split centre-back Vuskovic and are battling Italian side Torino for his signature.

Now Celtic have improved their offer for Vuskovic, according to Torino-focused Corriere Granata, and are firmly leading the chase to secure him.

Celtic had proposed a deal similar to Torino’s of €4.2m, but now they have increased their bid with bonuses relating to Vuskovic’s performances at Celtic Park.

The bonuses also relate to how Celtic perform while he is at the club.

Celtic are now pressing the accelerator as they bid to sign Vuskovic and it is claimed that they could wrap up the deal this coming weekend.

Vuskovic, 19, has been capped by Croatia up to Under-21 level and the highly rated talent made 33 appearances for Hajduk Split over the course of last season.