Lazio are one step away from striking a deal with West Ham for Felipe Anderson, who will have to take a significant pay cut to return to the Serie A outfit.

The 28-year-old joined West Ham from Lazio for a whopping fee of £41.5m, including add-ons in 2018, but the move has not gone according to plan for him.

Three years later, the Rome-based club are prepared to offer Anderson an escape route out of West Ham by taking him back to the Stadio Olimpico.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have been in talks to re-sign the Brazilian winger and now appear to be edging closer to striking a deal with the Premier League outfit.

According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Lazio are one step away from reaching an agreement with West Ham over a deal for the former Santos star.

The Italian top flight outfit are said to be looking to close a deal with West Ham to sign Anderson for a fee of just under €8m.

The former Porto loan star is also eager to seal a return to Lazio, but will have to halve his West Ham salary to do so.

Lazio boss Sarri wanted to sign Anderson during his time at Napoli and is claimed to be keen to work with the winger at the Stadio Olimpico.