Trabzonspor are stepping up their pursuit of Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski after Fenerbahce joined the chase for the player.

The north Macedonian is yet to a commit to a new deal at the Yorkshire giants and is close to acquiring free agent status, with his current deal expiring on Wednesday.

Alioski’s situation at Leeds has seen him turn the heads of several clubs abroad, though the Whites are hoping he will stay.

Trabzonspor have already held talks with Alioski over a potential move and, according to Turkish daily Sabah, they are now stepping up their efforts after Fenerbahce made a move for the player.

The Karadeniz Firtinasi have been keeping close tabs on Alioski, and are looking to beat off competition for his signature to land him in the coming weeks.

Alioski slotted into the left-back role for Leeds for the majority of the season gone by and they are keen for him to stay for another season.

However, the Whites are looking to add a natural left-back to their squad in the ongoing window and are pushing on with their hunt irrespective of whether Alioski remains at Elland Road.

The 29-year-old has been on the books at Leeds since the summer of 2017, racking up 171 appearances across all competitions to date.