Newcastle United target Rafa Silva has been the subject of enquiries, but Benfica are yet to receive a formal offer for the Portugal international.

Silva, who made two appearances for Portugal at the European Championship, has earned the attention of several clubs with his performances for both club and country.

Newcastle have been credited with a long term interest in the 28-year-old and have been claimed to be leading the chase to acquire his services this summer.

And Benfica are said to be open to sanctioning a transfer for the former Braga star, but Steve Bruce’s side are not the only club interested in him.

According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, the Primeira Liga giants have fielded enquiries for the attacker from several clubs.

However, though Silva has been the subject of several enquiries, Benfica are yet to receive a formal offer for the player.

It is unclear whether Newcastle are among the clubs to have enquired for the 28-year-old and if so, it remains to be seen if they will step up their interest in the player.

Silva scored nine goals and provided ten assists from 45 appearances across all competitions for Benfica last term.