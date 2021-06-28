AC Milan have been offered the chance to sign Everton midfielder James Rodriguez in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined Everton last summer but after a good start to the season, his performances and fitness faded away in the second half of the campaign.

He has a year left on his Everton contract but with Carlo Ancelotti gone, there are doubts whether he will last at Goodison Park beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

And it seems his agents and market intermediaries are trying to find a club for him ahead of next season.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, James has been offered to Serie A giants AC Milan as a market opportunity.

The Rossoneri are looking to bring in a creative midfielder this summer and have been considering a number of options on their table.

The Everton star has emerged as a potential option, but AC Milan are not sure whether a move would make financial sense.

The Serie A giants are especially wary of the Colombian’s wage demands and have not made any concrete move to sign him thus far.

It remains to be seen whether James finds favour with a new Everton manager during pre-season.