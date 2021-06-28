Netherlands legend Willem van Hanegem is of the view that Denzel Dumfries possess the quality to play for any top club amidst interest from several top flight outfits across Europe, including Everton.

Dumfries is heavily linked with a move away from PSV Eindhoven this summer, with the likes of German champions Bayern Munich, Serie A giants Inter and Everton all linked with interest in securing his signature.

The 25-year-old has never played outside his homeland the Netherlands so far in his career and there are a lot of questions left to be answered on whether he can step up to the challenge of playing for a big foreign club.

There have been suggestions that it would be more sensible for Dumfries to not join a European heavyweight immediately, which Oranje legend Van Hanegem has shrugged off.

Van Hanegem has expressed his strong belief that Dumfries has the quality to slot into any top club and stressed he could be a very useful addition to any of his potential suitors.

While discussing what step Dumfries should take next in his career, Van Hanegem told ESPN.nl: “There are very good analysts who say: Well, not [directly to] a top [club].

“Well, every top club can use him.”

Although the Netherlands crashed out of the European Championship with a 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic on Sunday, Dumfries put up a string of eye-catching displays on the continental stage that resulted in his stock rising even further.