New Leeds United signing Amari Miller insists that he backs himself on one versus one situations, something that the Whites excel in creating, and it is a great feeling for him to be part of such a massive club.

The youngster has been snapped up by the Premier League club from Championship outfit Birmingham City, putting pen-to-paper to a four-year deal.

Miller will join Leeds’ Under-23 fold initially, under Mark Jackson, where he will be taking part in Premier League 2 Division One games after the young Whites managed to earn promotion last season.

💬 “They’ve helped me get a club like Leeds” Read more from Amari as he thanks his former club and expresses his delight with the move — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 28, 2021

The teenager insists that his initial interactions with the club’s director of football Victor Orta convinced him that Leeds were the club he wanted to join.

“As soon as I spoke to Victor Orta and the club, I said to my agent that this was the one”, Miller told LUTV.

“It’s a massive club with great fans, I have had loads of fans messaging me already and I feel like it’s a huge club for me.

“As a winger, I can see Leeds get a lot of one v one chances which is something I really back myself in.

“They play quickly and at a high tempo, they press high up the pitch and train with such a high intensity which is unbelievable.

“I would say I am skillful, good at finishing and composed.

“Even coming from outside of Leeds, it’s amazing to see yourself at such a club like this.”

The youngster is a product of Birmingham’s youth academy, and featured in five Championship games last season.