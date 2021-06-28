Napoli are not worried about Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Victor Osimhen, with the Nigeria international claimed to be fully committed to the Italian top flight club.

Tottenham maintain that Harry Kane is not for sale, but are looking at potential options in case Manchester City snatch the Englishman out of the club this summer.

As Spurs consider potential replacements for Kane, Napoli frontman Osimhen has emerged as an option, with the Premier League club said to have enquired about the player.

However, the north London outfit could forced to turn to other options soon, with Napoli insisting that the 22-year-old is not for sale this summer.

According to Italian daily La Repubblica, the Serie A club are not worried about Tottenham’s interest in the former Lille goalscorer, who they do not intend to sell.

The Nigeria international is also said to be fully committed to the Naples outfit, handing a further blow to Spurs’ hopes of bringing him in as a potential replacement for Kane.

Osimhen, who joined Napoli from Lille last summer, is claimed to be looking forward to continuing at Napoli and is eager to play in front of a full Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

There have also been suggestions that Napoli could look to fend off interest from Tottenham by handing the striker a contract extension and adding a huge release clause into his deal.