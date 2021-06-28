Former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys has predicted that Rafael Benitez will cause chaos at Everton and claims he conned the Newcastle United fans into backing him.

The Newcastle faithful were delighted to have the former Real Madrid coach in charge at St James’ Park, but Benitez eventually left the club over what he felt was a lack of backing from owner Mike Ashley to take the Magpies forward.

He left for China with Dalian Professional, but is now back in the UK and is edging towards being appointed as Everton’s new boss, with ex-Hull manager Steve Bruce in charge at Newcastle.

Keys is not a fan of Benitez being appointed as Everton manager and feels that he conned the Newcastle faithful into backing him.

He believes that his stint at Everton will end in tears and is of the view that there are far better options that the Toffees could turn to to become their new boss.

“It will end in tears. Benitez will once again pursue his own agenda – while wrapping it up as ‘in the club’s best interests’”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“That’s how he managed to con the paying customers at Newcastle – by creating a phoney war with Mike Ashley that he knew he would never win. When the time came – he left – for a ‘long term’ project in China.

“Never mind that he managed Liverpool. His best days are long since behind him – and for me there are many better options.”

Benitez has enjoyed vast success as a manager, outwitting both Barcelona and Real Madrid to lead Valencia to two La Liga titles, guiding Liverpool to the Champions League, along with being crowned FIFA Club World Cup winners at Inter.