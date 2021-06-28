Real Betis are entitled to receive 20.5 per cent of the transfer fee Barcelona would receive if they can seal a deal with Leeds United for left-back Junior Firpo.

The Whites are close to snapping up their first recruit this summer, with a deal for Blaugrana star Junior tipped to be completed within the next 48 hours.

Leeds have been on the hunt for a new-left back in the ongoing transfer window and appear to have landed their man in Junior, with a €15m fee mooted.

Barcelona roped in the 24-year-old from La Liga rivals Betis in the summer of 2019 for a fee in the €18m range.

And according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Los Verdiblancos are entitled to receive 20.5 per cent of his future transfer fee owing to a sell-on clause.

If Leeds complete a €15m deal for Junior, Betis will receive around €3m as part of the move, a significant boost to the Sevilla outfit’s transfer kitty.

Junior struggled for game time at Barcelona in the season gone by but Leeds have promised him a key role under boss Marcelo Bielsa in the upcoming campaign, if he signs for them.

The defender is yet to play outside Spain so far in his career, but could find himself in pre-season training with Leeds in the coming days.

Junior had prioritised moving to Italy, but now looks set for England.