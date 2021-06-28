Rennes have had two bids rejected by Lens for Loic Bade, but are keen to complete the signing of the Newcastle United and Brighton target this week.

The 21-year-old established himself as a key player for French top flight club Lens after joining from Le Havre on a free transfer last summer.

Bade’s performances for Lens over the course of the 2020/21 season have seen him attract interest from several clubs, including Newcastle and Brighton.

While the Premier League duo have been credited with an interest in the defender, Rennes are determined to win the race to acquire his services this summer.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Rennes remain in talks with Lens over a deal for Bade despite having two offers turned down by their league rivals.

The French top flight are said to keen to get a deal over the line for the 21-year-old this week, though they are also considering potential alternatives.

While the clubs remain in locked in talks over a deal, Bade is keen on a move to Rennes and have already agreed personal terms with them.

Rennes’ last offer for Bade was €15m, but Lens are claimed to be holding out for a fee of €25m and it remains to be seen if two sides can reach an agreement soon.

Newcastle and Brighton will be forced to turn to the other options should Rennes manage to strike a deal with Lens over the transfer of Bade.