Matt Penney is set to join Ipswich Town when his contract with Sheffield Wednesday comes to an end, but the Owls will not receive a compensation fee, according to The Star.

With his contract with Sheffield Wednesday coming to an end this week, the left-back is set to put an end to his long term association with the club and depart as a free agent.

The Owls’ league rivals Ipswich are in line to take advantage of the 23-year-old’s situation at the Yorkshire-based club and snap him up on a free transfer.

Under usual circumstances, the Tractor Boys would have to pay Sheffield Wednesday a compensation fee for the training and development of the player.

However, Darren Moore’s side will not receive a compensation fee when Penney joins Ipswich at the end of his contract with them, despite the player being under the age of 24.

In order to be eligible to receive a compensation fee, the club need to have either offered the player a new contract better than the expiring one, or at least one on the same terms as before.

It is said that Sheffield Wednesday did not offer Penney a new contract as they decided that he would be moving on, making them ineligible for compensation.

The Owls made the full-back aware that his future would lie elsewhere and did not offer him a new deal, making a move easier for the player.