Leeds United are one step away from agreeing a deal with Barcelona for left-back Junior Firpo, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Whites see left-back as a priority position that need bolstering this summer and have been linked with a number of players, including Huesca’s Javi Galan and Barcelona’s Junior.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta revealed the club have cranked up their efforts with almost a month into the transfer window and it appears they are close to their first signing this summer.

According to Catalan daily Sport, Leeds are one step away from sealing a deal with the Catalans over their left-back Junior.

Talks between Leeds and Barcelona have picked up pace and are at an advanced stage with a deal tipped to be sealed within the next 48 hours, with a €15m fee mooted.

The 24-year-old also had strong interest from Serie A giants AC Milan, and Junior preferred Italy, but Leeds led by Orta and Marcelo Bielsa have managed to convince him to opt for a move to Yorkshire.

Leeds have promised Junior a leading role in the squad, with the player also feeling Bielsa’s style of attacking football suits him well.

Both Barcelona and Leeds are working to sort out the final details of a contract and as it stands the Spaniard will find himself swapping La Liga for Premier League football.