Stuart Pearce has revealed he is extremely proud of West Ham United duo Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal owing to the industrious manner they have performed for the Czech Republic in the European Championship.

Coufal and Soucek caught the eye in their first full season in West Ham colours, and played crucial role in helping them clinch a spot in the upcoming Europa League campaign.

The Hammers duo have been integral for their country in the European Championship and played the full 90 minutes in their 2-0 win over the Netherlands on Sunday in the round of 16.

West Ham assistant boss Pearce is delighted with the way both Coufal and Soucek have turned out on the continental stage and stressed he is extremely proud of them.

Pearce acknowledged that Coufal and Soucek are hardworking professionals and have it in them to keep pushing on no matter what the circumstances are.

Asked whether he is thrilled for Soucek and Coufal for making it into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, Pearce said on talkSPORT: “I am very, very proud of them.

“I have got to say, they epitomise the Czechs.

“They are hardworking humble good professionals and they slog away no matter what goes on, the run of the game or whatever.

“They will keep going and keep going that is exactly what the Czechs did yesterday and got the result [against the Netherlands].”

Hammers midfielder Declan Rice is expected to start when England take on Germany on Tuesday and it remains to be seen whether he will follow Coufal and Soucek in make it into the quarter-finals of the European Championship.