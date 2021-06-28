Felipe Anderson’s agent Kia Joorabchian has remained coy on the West Ham United winger’s future, amidst claims that he is close to sealing a return to Lazio.

Anderson’s future at West Ham is under the scanner following an unsuccessful loan spell in Portugal at FC Porto and he could be on the move again.

The winger arrived in London in the summer of 2018 from Serie A giants Lazio and is now linked with a return Italian capital.

It has been claimed that Lazio are close to agreeing a deal with the Hammers over Anderson, with an €8m fee mooted.

However, the Brazilian’s agent Joorabchian has remained on his future and stressed claims about him returning to Lazio are nothing new, while refusing to rule out the possibility.

Asked about his client being linked with a return to Lazio, Joorabchian told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com: “Nothing new, but who knows.”

Anderson was shipped off on a season-long loan deal to Porto in the season gone by, but had a nightmare spell, struggling to even get into the team.

With his West Ham career looking set to be over, the 28-year-old will be determined to get back to playing regular football in the coming season wherever he plays.