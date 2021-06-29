Aston Villa are working to convince Manchester City target Jack Grealish to sign a new contract with the club and any such deal would not have a buyout clause, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Grealish has attracted significant transfer interest from Manchester City this summer, with the Premier League champions said to be lining up a £100m swoop for him.

Pep Guardiola’s side landing the midfielder for £100m would smash the British transfer record, but Aston Villa are determined to keep hold of their star player.

The Birmingham-based club are claimed to have opened talks with Grealish over a new contract and are hopeful that he will extend his deal to end speculation over his future.

Grealish has a contract with Aston Villa running until the summer of 2025 and an improved deal would likely extend that for at least another year.

There has been talk of a £100m release clause in the England international’s current contract with the Villans, but a new deal would not have such a clause.

As Dean Smith’s side continue to work to extend Grealish’s contract, it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old will be willing to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Aston Villa captain is currently with Gareth Southgate’s England squad at the European Championship.