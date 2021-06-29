Greek outfit AEK Athens are considering making an offer to Celtic for Olivier Ntcham after realising that the Bhoys will not allow him to leave on a free transfer.

Ntcham, who spent the latter half of last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille, has no place in Celtic’s plans for the future and will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

AEK Athens have been looking to acquire the former Manchester City youth star’s services, with an agreement over personal terms already in place.

It was claimed that the Greek outfit could sign Ntcham on a free transfer, with Celtic said to be open to terminating his contract ahead of time.

However, it emerged last week that the Bhoys will not let the Frenchman leave for free, putting AEK Athens’ hopes of signing him in doubt.

There have been concerns that Ntcham’s move to AEK Athens could be off, but the club are now considering making an offer to Celtic for the midfielder, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

The Greek club appear to be keen to acquire the services of the 25-year-old and could be open to offering Celtic a transfer fee in order to get the deal over the line.

With AEK Athens potentially readying a bid, it remains to be seen how much money will it take for the Glasgow giants to sanction the sale of Ntcham.