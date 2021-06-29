Toulouse president Damien Comolli has insisted the ball is in the court of Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo over returning to the club following his loan stint.

The Ligue 2 side had Bayo at the club on a season-long loan and were happy with what he brought to the mix.

Toulouse negotiated a purchase option with Celtic, set at €1.5m, but passed on activating it as they did not achieve promotion, however they still want to bring Bayo back.

The French club’s president Comolli feels that there may be a deal to be done, depending upon what Celtic’s stance on Bayo is, but believes that more than anything the ball is in the striker’s court.

“The ball is in his court”, Comolli was quoted as saying by French outlet LesViolets.com.

“I await a response from him.

“When he left after the end of the season he told me that he wanted to stay. I had a lot of discussions with his agent.

“We talked about it with [coach] Philippe [Montanier]. He is a player he would like to have and me too.

“We had a purchase option, which we did not exercise, because it was too much for Ligue 2.

“It was something we could only consider in Ligue 1”, Comolli stressed.

“I do not know if Celtic would repeat [the loan] as his contractual situation is a bit nebulous.

“We are ready to take it back, but in what form, I do not know yet.”

Bayo was handed regular game time for Toulouse last season and made 36 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring on 13 occasions.

Celtic have a new manager at the helm in the shape of Ange Postecoglou and it remains to be seen if he will want to take a look at Bayo over the course of pre-season.